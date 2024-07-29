Nhổn-Hà Nội Station metro line missed deadline again, with tunnel boring set to start tomorrow

HÀ NỘI — Nhổn-Hà Nội Station metro line has missed the deadline for its elevated section, again, after failing to go into commercial operation on Sunday.

Nhổn-Hà Nội Station metro line, also known as Metro Line 3, measures 12.5km in length with a total capital of VNĐ34.8 trillion (US$1.4 billion). Construction began in 2009.

The elevated section from the Nhổn Depot to Cầu Giấy District was 8.5km long.

On July 22, an official document from the government meeting on the progress of urban railway projects in Hà Nội and HCM City, in which Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà ordered that the city’s People’s Committee take the lead in coordinating public agencies and departments to ensure that this elevated section enter commercial operation on July 28, with no further delay.

According to the Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB), as of the end of June, construction for the elevated section of the Metro Line 3 reached one hundred per cent completion.

Nhổn Depot along with eight elevated stations along the line has been certified for fire safety standards, while the station equipment and ten trains due to operate on the line passed the vehicle registration.

The Taking Over Certificates (TOCs) were also issued for various contracts within the project by Systra Consultant.

From 2015 to July 28, 2024, the commercial operation of Hà Nội’s Metro Line 3 has been delayed 13 times, Dân Việt newspaper reported.

Tunnel boring begins

Two tunnel boring machines will start drilling the underground section of the capital city’s Metro Line 3 at Kim Mã Station (S9) on Tuesday, according to the MRB.

This is part of the contract package CP03 to construct the underground stations and tunnel, which has achieved 43.4 per cent completion.

The machines are expected to reach Cát Linh Station (S10) in January and the final station under Trần Hưng Đạo Street in October next year.

Each day, a team of 150 people including tunnel boring machine and robot arm operators will work onsite to ensure construction safety. — VNS