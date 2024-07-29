32 earthquakes occurred in Kon Tum during the past 24 hours

KON TUM From midnight Sunday until Monday morning, Kon Plông District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum experienced eleven earthquakes. Combined with 21 earthquakes on Sunday, the area has endured 32 earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

The Institute of Geophysics reported that at 6.56am on Monday, the district experienced its tenth earthquake of the day with a magnitude of 2.6.

The earthquake occurred at coordinates 14.788°N latitude and 108.214°E longitude, with a focal depth of approximately 8.1km. The disaster risk level is categorised as zero.

Following this, the Institute of Geophysics also released information about the eleventh earthquake of the day in Kon Plông, Kon Tum. Including this one, Kon Tum has experienced 32 earthquakes in the past 24 hours, with the number of earthquakes expected to increase.

The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre - Institute of Geophysics is continuing to monitor this series of quakes.

On Sunday Kon Plông endured a total of 21 earthquakes. Among these, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at noon, causing tremors in many neighbouring localities.

At the epicentre in Kon Plông, many houses were cracked due to the tremors and authorities issued a disaster risk level two warning.

The earthquakes on Monday caused tremors in many central provinces and cities including Huế, Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam.

Residents in the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Sakhon Nakhon in northeastern Thailand also felt the tremors from the earthquakes that occurred in Việt Nam on Sunday.

Earthquakes due to human activity

According to the Institute of Geophysics, the 5.0 magnitude earthquake in Kon Plông District on Sunday afternoon was induced by human activity.

The Institute of Geophysics has deployed eleven monitoring stations in Kon Tum Province and is conducting in-depth studies to assess the seismic activity in the area. VNS