MOH stresses food origin tracing and control to prevent poisoning cases

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MOH) emphasised the importance of food origin tracing and control in strengthening food safety, per a document signed by Deputy Health Minister Đỗ Xuân Tuyên announced on Monday.

In the dispatch sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the MOH deputy minister noted that the cause of poisoning in several recent cases is determined to be ingredients such as chicken, pork, seafood, vegetables and fruits from domestic and imported sources.

These items are under the scope of management of the MARD, according to Article 38 of Decree No 15/2018/NĐ-CP, issued on February 2, 2018 by the government.

Tuyên, who also serves as the permanent member of the Central Interdisciplinary Steering Committee on Food Safety, requests that the MARD and its departments strengthen control of food quality as well as domestic and imported ingredients.

The MARD also needs to actively coordinate with health departments in tracing origins in case of food poisoning.

Inspection must also be strengthened at food processing facilities and food establishments, and stringent measures must be taken in any case of food safety violations, according to the document.

Communication campaigns should also be carried out to warn consumers of food poisoning risks, alongside guidelines to help them ensure safety in selecting and processing ingredients.

Multiple food poisoning cases have been recorded across the country, with hundreds of victims affected in each.

Most recently, nearly 100 workers of Dechang Vietnam Co Ltd in the southern Đồng Nai Province were admitted to the hospital due to suspected food poisoning.

Just a day before, over 400 workers of Shinwon Ebenezer Vietnam Co Ltd in the northern Vĩnh Phúc Province experienced nausea and stomachache after having lunch in the company’s kitchen.

Numerous suspected mass food poisoning cases were recorded at the beginning of May, notably, 500 people in Đồng Nai fell ill after eating sandwiches from a local shop.

According to the laws, the MARD, the MOH and the Ministry of Industry and Trade are held accountable for food safety, alongside local authorities and people’s awareness.

The deputy health minister said that it was necessary to improve awareness regarding food safety and hygiene among authorities and people in order to protect each individual’s and the community’s health, in addition to strengthened supervision. — VNS