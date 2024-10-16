Doctors warn about dangerous 'pen-catching' trend

HÀ NỘI — Medical experts are warning about a trend called 'pen-catching' or 'catching pens' that has recently spread among youths on social networks. It can cause cerebral ischemia, irreversible brain damage, cardiac arrest, stroke and even death.

The potentially deadly trend involves a person pressing hard on someone else's carotid artery in their neck until he/she becomes drowsy and gradually passes out. Young people are interested in doing it because it gives a feeling of euphoria before the person loses consciousness.

Many people, especially young ones, often want to experiment with new and unusual feelings to escape the boredom of everyday life.

But medical experts warn that the pleasant feeling only lasts for a few seconds, while the consequences are extremely dangerous and unpredictable, and can lead to irreversible brain damage after just five minutes.

The trend is life-threatening because blood vessels are very soft, even the carotid arteries, which bring blood to the brain. If you find the right artery and press lightly, the blood will stop circulating.

Đoàn Dư Mạnh, a member of the Việt Nam Vascular Disease Association, said that the trend involves compressing the carotid artery, obstructing blood flow to the brain and blocking the vital artery on both sides, creating a fake feeling of euphoria.

But because the trend blocks blood flow to the brain, in addition to the euphoria, it can lead to a stroke due to cerebral ischemia.

By participating in the trend, young people are playing with their own health and life.

As much as 80 per cent of the blood supply to the brain is transported through the left and right carotid arteries in the neck.

Pressing on the neck for a few seconds is not dangerous, but pressing on the carotid arteries for a few minutes can cause severe cerebral ischemia.

“Brain cells can be irreversibly damaged after just five minutes of ischemia. The most serious consequence can be a stroke, or in worse cases, death. In particular, people with a history of cardiovascular disease or blood pressure can suffer more serious consequences, such as immediate death if they perform this action. Aside from that, compression of the carotid artery can also cause blood clots. When the blood clot moves to the brain, it will cause a stroke,” said Mạnh.

Brain damage, cardiac arrest

Associate Professor Nguyễn Hoài Nam, Chairman of the HCM City Society of Phlebology, said that when pressing on the carotid artery, two things could happen.

The temporary lack of blood supply to the brain can cause dizziness and result in the person falling down. This can also cause a reflex in the carotid artery, which is covered by the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems, resulting in sudden cardiac arrest.

For people with underlying circulatory problems, performing 'pen-catching' can easily form blood clots, increasing the risk of stroke.

Nam said that young people absolutely must not perform this action.

Even when playing, accidentally hitting the carotid artery in the neck can be very dangerous and can cause sudden cardiac arrest.

But many young people mistakenly think this is a feeling of stress relief.

This is absolutely not a game, and it's not worth the risk just to try to find a feeling.

Social network users, especially young ones, need to be aware and very alert when viewing trends on the internet. If they follow them, sometimes they pay with their lives.

Medical experts state unequivocally that 'pen-catching' is a dangerous practice that needs to be prevented from spreading on social networks.

Young people and students -- or anyone else -- should absolutely not follow the trend, while parents, teachers and schools should increase supervision and remind students of the risks to avoid unfortunate consequences. — VNS