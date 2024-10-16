Embassy works to protect citizens after two Vietnamese fishermen went missing at sea in Japan

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Community Association in Japan are making an effort to protect Vietnamese citizens following the disappearance of two Vietnamese workers while fishing off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture on Sunday.

Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, President of the Vietnamese Community Association in Japan, met with the leadership of Sakamoto Zaimoku Konpo Co., Ltd. and representatives from the Hikari Kyodo Kumiai union on Tuesday afternoon to gather information about the case.

Previously, Sơn and Phan Tiến Hoàng, First Secretary and Head of the Labour Management Office at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, along with Vũ Tiến Hân, Head of the Consular Section, also held discussions with the Kamisu City police in Ibaraki Prefecture related to the incident.

During the meeting, the embassy representatives requested information from the Japanese police to facilitate their effort to protect citizens.

According to information received from Japanese investigative authorities, around 7.30pm on Saturday, three Vietnamese men, L.Q.D., 30, V.M.S., 32 and N.X.B., 29, who work for Sakamoto Zaimoku Konpo Co., Ltd. (located in Kasumigaura City, Ibaraki Prefecture), set out from their dormitory to go fishing in Kamisu City, approximately 60km away.

On the way to the fishing area, they met three other Vietnamese workers consisting of N.H.V., 37, P.V.Đ., 24 and L.N.T., 39, who reside and work in Ryugasaki City, also in Ibaraki Prefecture.

While making their way to the coastal embankment for fishing, V.M.S., L.N.T., L.Q.D. and N.X.B. were knocked into the sea by waves.

Rescue teams managed to save L.Q.D. and L.N.T., who displayed signs of hypothermia but were conscious and not in life-threatening condition.

Unfortunately, two victims, V.M.S. and N.X.B., remain missing.

According to the Kamisu City police, search operations are set to continue for one week. The operation will involve two helicopters, a local coast guard vessel and dozens of rescue personnel. — VNS