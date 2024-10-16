Politics & Law
Home Society

Vietnamese community supports Lao people affected by floods

October 16, 2024 - 20:21
Vietnamese expatriates in Laos have presented 1,000 relief packages, including blankets, clothes, and necessities, among others worth LAK400 million (more than US$12,800) to those impacted by floods in September in Huaphanh province, northern Laos.
Most Venerable Thích Minh Quang and Vietnamese expatriates in Laos present relief packages to Lao residents. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI -- Vietnamese expatriates in Laos have presented 1,000 relief packages, including blankets, clothes, and necessities, among others worth LAK400 million (more than US$12,800) to those impacted by floods in September in Huaphanh province, northern Laos.

Most Venerable Thích Minh Quang, head of the Vientiane-based Phật Tích Pagoda, emphasised that the relief packages are the special affection of the Vietnamese people living and working in Laos for the locals.

Governor of Huaphanh province Khampheng Xaysompheng expressed deep gratitude for the timely support, which highlights the close bond between Laos and Vietnam.

The floods on September 22 caused severe damage to houses, property, and infrastructure in Samnuea town. VNS

