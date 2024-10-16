NA Chairman meets with Vừ A Dính Award winners

HÀ NỘI -- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting with representatives of organisations and individuals who received the Vừ A Dính Award on October 16, on the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of the Vừ A Dính Scholarship Fund and the 15th anniversary of the award.

The top legislator commended delegates for their excellent achievements as well as their experiences, initiatives, scientific contributions, and products with practical values contributing to the country's development.

He congratulated, acknowledged and applauded the results that the fund has achieved over the past 25 years, while appreciating sponsors and philanthropists who have made great contributions to the development of ethnic minority, mountainous and island areas through the fund.

Mẫn highlighted the significance of the meeting, saying that it created more encouragement for individuals and groups receiving the award, as well as for donors.

The NA Chairman called on the award winners to continue to actively contribute their efforts and intelligence in the future.

He urged the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMU) Central Committee to create conditions for the Vừ A Dính Scholarship Fund to strongly spread the spirit of solidarity, sharing, and mutual assistance, thus promptly supporting and promoting the potential and strengths of people in ethnic minority, mountainous and island areas, contributing to the development of high-quality young human resources serving the country's industrialisation and modernisation process.

Established in 1999, the Vừ A Dính Scholarship Fund under the HCMU Central Committee aims to support ethnic minority students from poor families who achieve outstanding academic performances, towards contributing to training and developing human resources for remote, mountainous and island areas.

The Vừ A Dính Award was initiated in 2009 along with a series of projects of the fund. It honours individuals who achieve outstanding results in education, scientific research, culture and arts, sports, and community activities; as well as organisations with models and projects that provide practical benefits and effectiveness for people in mountainous and island areas.

So far, the award has been presented to 118 organisations and 210 individuals from 44 ethnic groups, including those from ethnic minority communities. VNS