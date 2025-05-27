Prompt repairs underway for water leakage at Cát Linh–Hà Đông metro stations

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities are urgently repairing water leaks at stations on the Cát Linh–Hà Đông metro line to ensure safety, hygiene and service quality for passengers.

On May 27, following public reports of rainwater leaking into metro stations along Line 2A (Cát Linh–Hà Đông), the Hà Nội Centre for Urban Traffic Management and Operation requested that the Hà Nội Railway One Member Limited Liability Company promptly address the issue.

The company has been instructed to carry out maintenance and uphold the infrastructure quality of the metro line, while also properly fulfilling its responsibilities regarding asset management and usage in line with regulations.

According to Thái Hồ Phương, Director of the Centre for Urban Traffic Management and Operation, a handover record signed on October 29, 2023, outlined that the company is responsible for receiving, managing, and utilising the urban rail infrastructure assets of Line 2A in accordance with the law, to ensure safe and continuous operation.

The agreement involved representatives from the Hà Nội Department of Transport (now under the Hà Nội Department of Construction), the Hà Nội Public Transport Management Centre (now the Traffic Management and Operation Centre) and the railway company.

The company was also designated the service provider for infrastructure management and maintenance of Line 2A for 2025, as specified under Decision No. 684/QĐ-SXD issued on April 11, 2025, by the Hà Nội Department of Construction.

To guarantee service quality and passenger safety on Line 2A, the Hà Nội Railway One Member Limited Liability Company is required to urgently carry out repairs and maintain the line’s infrastructure without delay.

At around 10am on May 23, heavy rain and strong winds caused water to leak into the second floor of Yên Nghĩa Station. Rainwater reportedly flowed onto a stationary train and splashed onto the station floor.

Several passengers expressed concern that the water created slippery conditions at the station’s concourse and stairways, posing safety and hygiene risks.

Passenger Vũ Đức Thăng, residing in Cổ Nhuế 1 ward, Bắc Từ Liêm district, Hà Nội, said that to ensure safe operations and preserve the metro’s clean and modern appearance, relevant agencies must urgently repair all damaged facilities, especially by drying floors and stairways at Yên Nghĩa Station.

In response, the Hà Nội Railway Company has coordinated with relevant authorities to carry out emergency repairs. Immediate measures include replacing damaged roof panels at Yên Nghĩa Station and other staircases, as well as broken glass wall panels at affected stations along Line 2A.

For components requiring larger funding and approval from competent authorities, the company is actively working with regulatory bodies to implement repairs as soon as possible. — VNS