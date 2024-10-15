NA official highlights NA Chairman’s trip to Laos for official visit, attendance of AIPA-45

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Committee for External Relations Lê Thu Hà has highlighted the significance of NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s upcoming trip to Laos for an official visit and attendance of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) from October 17-19.

Speaking to the press, Hà said the attendance of NA Chairman Mẫn and the Vietnamese delegation at AIPA-45 reflects the proactive and responsible engagement of the Vietnamese NA alongside the parliaments of member countries. This engagement aims to strengthen ASEAN's central role, unity and solidarity, enhance intra-regional cooperation, and expand multifaceted relations with parliaments both inside and outside the region. The goal is to promote AIPA's responsibility and role in ensuring peace, stability, and development, while introducing valuable initiatives to support ASEAN governments in addressing regional priorities.

Besides, the engagement of the Vietnamese NA will also serve as a testament to the country's support for Laos as it undertakes significant international responsibilities in 2024, including its role as ASEAN and AIPA Chair and the successful hosting of AIPA-45, she said.

Việt Nam is poised to propose four initiatives/resolutions at various AIPA meetings, including AIPA Young Parliamentarians’ Meeting, the AIPA Committee on Social Matters, the AIPA Conference of Women Parliamentarians, and the AIPA Committee on Economic Matters.

They include a resolution on enhancing the role of ASEAN young parliamentarians in implementing the Declaration of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians on accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals through digital transformation and innovation, a resolution on enhancing rights, social welfare, and employment opportunities for older persons in ASEAN, a resolution on promoting the elimination of violence against women and girls in ASEAN, and another on enhancing institutional capacity to connect transportation, aviation and seaports in ASEAN.

The Vietnamese delegation will also consider co-sponsoring six resolutions, including five proposed by Laos and one jointly proposed by Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia.

Hà noted that Mẫn's first visit to Laos in his current capacity is to concretise the high-level agreement between the two Politburos and the Việt Nam-Laos Joint Statement, following the state visits by Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith in September and State President Tô Lâm in July.

The visit will reaffirm the Party and State’s consistent policy of giving top priority to and treasuring the development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. It underscores Việt Nam's strong and comprehensive support for Laos in its renewal process, national construction and defence, while demonstrating the trust and close ties between leaders of the two countries.

During the visit, Mẫn is scheduled to hold talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane, pay a courtesy call to Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, meet with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and engage in other important meetings. Both sides will discuss and agree on orientations to deepen and improve the effectiveness of the bilateral relationship, particularly between the two legislatures. They will discuss the coordination of their stance on several strategic global and regional issues of mutual concern, she added. — VNS