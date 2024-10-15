Second Việt Nam-Laos border defence friendship exchange to take place next week

HÀ NỘI — The second Việt Nam-Laos border defence friendship exchange is scheduled for October 22-23, expected to help enhance the special relations of solidarity and friendship between the two countries, heard a press conference on October 15.

It will feature various activities in Việt Nam's northern mountainous province of Sơn La, and Houaphanh province of Laos. They include welcome ceremonies, tree planting, a joint exercise on cross-border crime combat, gift hand-over, a cross-border marathon, free health check-ups and medicine distribution, and art performances. The two sides will also hold talks and sign cooperation documents.

As one of the key defence diplomacy events of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) this year, the exchange is hoped to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, said Colonel Tống Văn Thanh, deputy head of the Department of Information and Training at the VPA’s General Department of Politics, who will chair the event.

It will also help reinforce political trust, build and foster friendship and special solidarity, and promote practical practical cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao border guards, as well as local authorities and border residents, thus help build a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development, he said.

Colonel Vongxay Inthakham, Defence Attaché of Laos to Việt Nam, said the exchange offers a chance for the two countries’ people to raise their awareness of national defence and contributions by armies to stability and development in the border area. — VNS