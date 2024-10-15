Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Second Việt Nam-Laos border defence friendship exchange to take place next week

October 15, 2024 - 16:41
As one of the key defence diplomacy events of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) this year, the exchange is hoped to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region and the world
Colonel Tống Văn Thanh, deputy head of the Department of Information and Training at the Việt Nam People's Army's General Department of Politics, spoke to the press on October 15. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI — The second Việt Nam-Laos border defence friendship exchange is scheduled for October 22-23, expected to help enhance the special relations of solidarity and friendship between the two countries, heard a press conference on October 15.

It will feature various activities in Việt Nam's northern mountainous province of Sơn La, and Houaphanh province of Laos. They include welcome ceremonies, tree planting, a joint exercise on cross-border crime combat, gift hand-over, a cross-border marathon, free health check-ups and medicine distribution, and art performances. The two sides will also hold talks and sign cooperation documents.

As one of the key defence diplomacy events of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) this year, the exchange is hoped to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, said Colonel Tống Văn Thanh, deputy head of the Department of Information and Training at the VPA’s General Department of Politics, who will chair the event.

It will also help reinforce political trust, build and foster friendship and special solidarity, and promote practical practical cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao border guards, as well as local authorities and border residents, thus help build a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development, he said.

Colonel Vongxay Inthakham, Defence Attaché of Laos to Việt Nam, said the exchange offers a chance for the two countries’ people to raise their awareness of national defence and contributions by armies to stability and development in the border area. — VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship security and defence

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos improve upon strong defence relations

The Vietnamese Deputy Minister mentioned several upcoming initiatives, including the annual meeting between the defence ministers of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, scheduled for November in Cambodia, and a visit to Laos by Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang in the same month
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos issue joint statement

The two sides highlighted that the solidarity and mutual assistance between the two Parties and countries are an objective necessity, a historical rule, and one of the greatest sources of strength with vital significance to the revolutionary cause and the Fatherland construction and protection of the two Parties and countries.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos vow to create economic breakthroughs

Praising the growing and more substantive ties between the two legislatures, National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải noted the facilitation of delegation exchanges at all levels, work experience sharing and exchange programmes between parliamentary committees and friendship groups.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Chinese Premier’s official visit to Việt Nam a success: Diplomat

The visit helped further step up substantive cooperation between Việt Nam and China, which is already experiencing rapid growth. During meetings, the two sides reached important consensus on continuing to expand economic and trade cooperation while promoting "hard connectivity" in areas such as railways, highways, and seaport infrastructure

