NA Chairman’s Laos trip to strengthen special relationship: Ambassador

VIENTIANE — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s trip to Laos from October 17-19 for an official visit and the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) will help enhance the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and legislatures, and peoples of Việt Nam and Laos, a diplomat has said.

In an interview granted to the Việt Nam News Agency, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm expressed his belief that the visit will be a success, continuing to make the cooperation a rare exemplary relationship in the world.

This is Mẫn’s first official visit to the neighbouring country in his new position, aimed at concretising the agreements reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, the diplomat said.

It reaffirms the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of giving the top priority and attaching importance to developing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, along with seeking ways to enhance the trust and close bonds between the high-ranking leaders of the two countries.

Vietnamese and Lao leaders will review cooperation between the two Parties and countries, especially the bilateral legislative ties, and discuss directions and specific measures to raise the effectiveness of cooperation between the two countries and their legislatures in the time ahead.

They are also scheduled to exchange views on regional and international issues of shared concern.

As the visit comes on the threshold of AIPA-45 where Laos serves as the host, it presents a valuable opportunity to consolidate strategic trust and expand legislative ties between the two countries.

It also demonstrates Việt Nam’s commitment to proactive and comprehensive international integration, elevating its multilateral diplomacy. The trip affirms the Vietnamese NA’s active role in shaping AIPA's agenda and its strong support to Laos as the AIPA Chair, according to the ambassador.

The visit also shows Việt Nam’s determination to work together with other AIPA members to reinforce ASEAN solidarity and centrality while boosting AIPA’s relations with partners.

Highlighting the growing bilateral legislative ties, Tâm suggested the two NAs intensify their coordination and the exchange of experience in law-making, supreme supervision, and making decisions on major national matters.

The focus should be on monitoring and facilitating the implementation of high-level agreements and cooperation pacts between the two countries, particularly the key objectives outlined in the Việt Nam-Laos Cooperation Strategy for 2021-2030 and the Việt Nam-Laos Cooperation Agreement for 2021-2025, he stressed.

The diplomat also suggested the organisation of seminars and workshops where the two sides can share operation experience, and the enhancement of exchanges between friendship parliamentarian groups, women and young lawmakers, and localities.

He pointed to collaboration in high-quality personnel training as a strategic matter, and called on the two legislatures to continue their close coordination and support at inter-parliamentary forums, thus advancing each country’s position and role in the region and the world at large.

Notably, they should work together to compile and publish a book on their relations over the past 50 years, thus raising public awareness of the bilateral legislative ties, as well as the special relationship between the two countries, the ambassador said. — VNS