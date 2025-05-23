Politics & Law
Prime Minister to pay official visit to Malaysia, attend 46th ASEAN Summit

May 23, 2025 - 20:56
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse will pay an official visit to Malaysia and attend the 46th ASEAN Summit. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam will pay an official visit to Malaysia and attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and related events there from May 24-28.

The visit is made at the invitation of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife. — VNS

