Prime Minister to pay official visit to Malaysia, attend 46th ASEAN Summit

|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse will pay an official visit to Malaysia and attend the 46th ASEAN Summit. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam will pay an official visit to Malaysia and attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and related events there from May 24-28.
The visit is made at the invitation of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife. — VNS