Top legislator stresses importance of institutional reforms to alleviate economic challenges

HÀ NỘI - Under the leadership of the Party, the National Assembly will continue to stand alongside the Government to push forward with strong institutional and legal reforms to meet the urgent need of removing obstacles for the economy, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn affirmed on Friday.

Speaking at group discussions related to the socio-economic development plan and state budget in 2024 and in the early months of 2025, as part of the 15th NA’s 9th session, Mẫn pointed out that in the first four months, the global situation remained challenging, with declining purchasing and selling power in several major economies.

Domestically, in February and March, the restructuring of the apparatus of the Party Central Committee, Party committees, the National Assembly, and the Government was underway. Since the end of March, preparations have been focused on reorganising local administration structures.

In mid-June, the NA Standing Committee is set to approve resolutions on the reorganisation of commune-level administrative units and submit for the legislature's consideration the mergence of provincial-level ones.

The NA is expected to adopt a Resolution amending and supplementing certain articles of the 2013 Constitution, along with a Resolution on the mergence of provincial-level administrative units on June 24. These resolutions will come into effect on July 1, and by August 15, localities must complete the reorganisation of their administrative apparatus.

Emphasising the significance of these matters, which are directly related to the governance, leadership, and administration of socio-economic, defence, and security affairs in localities, the top legislator stated that a growth rate of at least 8 per cent must be achieved in 2025 to lay the foundation for double-digit expansion during the 2026–2030 period.

NA Chairman Mẫn emphasised that in the coming period, the global situation is expected to remain complex, with rising trade tensions and protectionist policies from major economies.

These developments pose potential risks to Việt Nam's export performance and its ability to attract foreign investment, he noted, requiring flexibility in trade strategies and international negotiations.

In addition, the disbursement of public investment has not yet met expectations, with progress remaining slow. Meanwhile, purchasing power in some sectors has been recovering slowly, reflecting still-weak domestic consumer demand. These are critical issues that must be carefully addressed in the near future, he stressed.

Regarding solutions for socio-economic development in the coming period, the NA Chairman urged enhancing public investment disbursement, promoting science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, especially in the current context, while also boosting exports and expanding markets, improving social welfare, and proactively responding to climate change, storms, and floods. VNA/VNS