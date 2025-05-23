Entertainment suspended, mourning for former President's State funeral

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued an official dispatch regarding the observance of the State funeral for former State President Trần Đức Lương, requesting the lowering of the national flags to half-mast and suspension of public entertainment activities during the mourning period.

The document, signed by Deputy Minister Trịnh Thị Thủy and sent to leaders of central-level Party agencies, ministries, sectors, mass organisations, and provincial-level People’s Committees, references the special communiqué issued on Thursday by the State Funeral Committee for the former President.

In accordance with the joint decision of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, a State funeral will be held on May 24 and 25 to pay tribute to the former President, who made significant contributions to the nation.

Following Decree No 105/2012/ND-CP on State funeral ceremonies for public officials, the ministry requested that national flags be flown at half-mast at all government offices, public buildings, and Vietnamese representative missions abroad during the two-day mourning period.

The ministry also instructed all relevant authorities and public institutions to suspend, postpone or cancel cultural, artistic, sporting, and entertainment activities in public spaces nationwide during this time.

Provincial and municipal People’s Committees were asked to guide and supervise the implementation of these measures at the local level, ensuring that public observance aligns with the solemn nature of the state funeral. VNA/VNS