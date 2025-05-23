It’s time for Việt Nam, Mexico to consider lifting bilateral relations to new height: Ambassador

MEXICO CITY — It is time for Việt Nam and Mexico to consider lifting their bilateral relations to a new height to create a new framework and space for development, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải said at a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (May 19, 1975 – 2025).

Speaking at the event organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico on May 22, Hải said that the Vietnamese people always remember Mexico as one of the countries that provided aid for Việt Nam to support its national reconstruction after the war. At the end of 1975, Mexico sent aid worth US$1 million to Việt Nam, he elaborated.

Since that important milestone, the Việt Nam-Mexico relationship has kept flourishing on the basis of political trust, friendship, sincere cooperation, mutual respect and achieved practical results in many fields.

In terms of politics and diplomacy, the two countries have maintained regular and effective dialogue through cooperation mechanisms such as the political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level, the Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation. They have coordinated and supported each other at international organisations, as well as international and regional multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Bilateral trade has grown impressively in recent years, especially after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) took effect. With an average annual increase of up to 10-15 per cent, the bilateral trade turnover in 2024 reached more than $15 billion, up 27.5 per cent compared to 2023. Mexico is currently Việt Nam's second largest trading partner in Latin America, while Việt Nam is Mexico's second largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

According to the ambassador, the outstanding achievements in bilateral cooperation will be a solid foundation for the bilateral relationship to take off in the coming time.

Meanwhile, Director General for Asia-Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Fernando González-Saiffe said that as one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam right after its national reunification, Mexico sent a strong message that it supported the right to self-determination and national independence of the Vietnamese people.

Based on that good foundation, Saiffe said, the Việt Nam - Mexico friendship has been continuously strengthened and nurtured over the past half century. It has become an exemplary international relationship in many aspects. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also affirmed at a meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in November 2024 that Mexico wants to strengthen relations with the heroic Vietnamese people, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Pedro Vázquez González, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, affirmed that when Việt Nam stepped out from a fierce war that lasted more than two decades, Mexico's establishment of diplomatic relations with Việt Nam has become a symbol of friendship between the two peoples who share progressive ideals, laying the foundation for the sustainable friendship and cooperation over the past 50 years.

For the Labour Party (PT) - one of the political parties in the ruling coalition in Mexico of which González is a member, the Communist Party of Việt Nam is not only an ally, but also a symbol of resilience and dignity in a turbulent world, as well as a source of inspiration for peace-loving peoples around the world.

Also at the event, guests enjoyed Vietnamese traditional art performances and Vietnamese typical dishes, and contemplated a photo exhibition about Việt Nam and its people. — VNA/VNS