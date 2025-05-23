Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam-Germany friendship association marks 40-year anniversary

May 23, 2025 - 21:21
Delegates pose for a group photo at a ceremony marking the 40th founding anniversary of the Viêt Nam-Germany Friendship Association. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI _ The Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Association marked its 40th founding anniversary in Hà Nội on Friday, reaffirming its role in fostering bilateral ties through cultural, educational, and innovation exchange.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng, also President of the Association, highlighted its contributions to people-to-people diplomacy.

Over four decades, the association has built strong links with German counterparts and organised a wide range of exchange activities that support mutual understanding and cooperation.

The association currently operates a nationwide network of 34 member branches and continues to expand its engagement in emerging areas such as digital transformation, innovation, climate response, and youth exchanges.

German Ambassador to Việt Nam Helga Mararete Barth praised the friendship between the two nations since 1975, citing deepening political ties and strong economic relations with two-way trade nearing EUR20billion.

The ambassador emphasised the vital role of people-to-people connection, particularly among the 200,000 Vietnamese living in Germany, and growing interest among Vietnamese youth in the German language and career opportunities.

Both sides committed to strengthening collaboration in areas of shared interest, with continued support from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations. _ VNS

Continuing peace

The 2025 McCain Global Leaders visited the John McCain Memorial during their trip to Việt Nam this week, as the two countries mark their 30th anniversary of diplomatic normalisation (1995-2025). This statue by Hà Nội's Trúc Bạch Lake once stood as a landmark for Vietnamese forces' capture of the late US pilot turned senator, but with time and efforts from both Việt Nam and the US, it is now a symbol of war reconciliation.

