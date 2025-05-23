HCM City, Bình Dương intensify COVID-19 response amid rising global concerns

HCM CITY — Amid signs of a global resurgence of COVID-19 and a recent uptick in domestic cases, health authorities in HCM City and neighbouring Bình Dương Province are strengthening surveillance, preparedness, and treatment measures to prevent the disease from spreading and protect vulnerable populations.

In HCM City, the Department of Health has issued an urgent directive to its affiliated units, urging enhanced implementation of disease prevention and control protocols.

This includes the effective reception, emergency care, and treatment of COVID-19 patients, with particular attention to early detection of severe cases and reducing fatalities.

Though the Omicron XEC variant – first detected globally in June 2024 – is currently classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a low-risk strain, the city’s Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) has been assigned to monitor both domestic and international developments.

The HCDC is working with the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the City Pasteur Institute, and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) to collect and analyse samples from outbreaks and severe cases to identify variants and track transmission.

The city has also activated its sustainable pandemic response plan for the 2023–25 period, with a strong focus on protecting high-risk groups such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

Medical facilities across the city are reviewing and updating COVID-19 treatment protocols, preparing staff, medicines, equipment, and supplies to ensure readiness in the face of potential surges.

Hospitals have been instructed to retrain personnel in diagnosis, treatment, and infection control procedures following Ministry of Health guidelines.

Special attention is being given to infection control in intensive care, cardiology, dialysis, and surgical departments. In the event of severe COVID-19 cases, hospitals are required to coordinate consultations and arrange safe transfers to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases for further treatment.

Local health centres are also stepping up communication efforts to raise public awareness about preventive measures – such as mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and seeking medical care when symptoms appear – with messages adapted to suit cultural and local contexts.

From January to May 16, 2025, HCM City recorded 51 COVID-19 cases, including 29 inpatients and 22 outpatients – an 83 per cent drop compared to the same period in 2024.

No patients required respiratory support.

However, the number of new weekly cases began rising significantly from mid-April, though no outbreaks have been reported so far.

In response to scattered COVID-19 cases reported in 27 provinces and cities nationwide, the Bình Dương Department of Health is also ramping up preparedness to prevent a potential outbreak.

Huỳnh Minh Chín, deputy director of the provincial Department of Health, said all inpatient medical facilities have been ordered to review and update their COVID-19 response plans.

This includes preparing isolation areas, medical supplies, and protective equipment for timely diagnosis and treatment, alongside strict infection control measures.

Priority is being given to the monitoring of high-risk individuals – including the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions, and pregnant women – to ensure timely medical intervention.

Facilities are also required to report cases in accordance with Ministry of Health regulations to support epidemiological tracking and coordinated response efforts.

The province has called on medical units to maintain vigilance, prepare sufficient personnel and resources, and avoid confusion should new cases arise.

Controlling in-hospital infections and protecting healthcare workers remain top priorities.

As of May 16 this year, Bình Dương had recorded six COVID-19 cases.

Authorities in both localities affirmed their commitment to containing COVID-19, maintaining the hard-earned results of previous efforts, and safeguarding public health amid evolving global risks. — VNS