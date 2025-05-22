Pilot smart border project to be launched at Móng Cái int'l border gate

QUẢNG NINH — Authorities in Móng Cái City in the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh, in collaboration with Viettel Post JSC, have conducted field surveys and proposed specific plans to pilot the development of a smart border gate at Móng Cái (Việt Nam) – Dongxing (China) international border gate pair.

The pilot project, part of a broader strategy jointly agreed upon by both Việt Nam and China, has received consistent approval from the two sides’ central to provincial authorities.

Viettel, in coordination with Móng Cái City and relevant sectors, has devised a detailed proposal to implement the construction of a logistics centre at the Móng Cái border gate area as well as the pilot development of a smart border gate.

Upon reaching a consensus, the municipal authorities will swiftly initiate official talks with China’s Dongxing city to jointly implement the project.

Currently, Móng Cái has completed various infrastructure upgrades at Bắc Luân I and Bắc Luân II border gates and is trialling smart technologies such as automated control systems, QR code scanning, and facial recognition for border crossers. Customs procedures are being digitalised, with efforts to integrate data systems for seamless coordination among management agencies.

On the Chinese side, Dongxing has largely completed its smart border gate infrastructure, including automated lanes for people and vehicles, AI-based licence plate and facial recognition systems, and a “single-window, single-stop” model to streamline customs clearance.

Both sides are now in the technical integration phase, working to harmonise procedures in preparation for trial operations. The bilateral smart border gate will feature smart security control, digital document processing, and integrated traffic monitoring systems.

Móng Cái and Dongxing agreed to maintain close communication, ensuring that their planning, construction, and operation are synchronised. — VNA/VNS