Organ donation saves lives in Quảng Ninh

QUẢNG NINH — Medical workers at Quảng Ninh Provincial General Hospital have successfully performed multiple organ transplants from a brain-dead donor, marking a significant step forward in the province’s healthcare capabilities.

Working through Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, local doctors, with support from Việt Đức Friendship Hospital specialists, retrieved the heart, lungs, liver, two kidneys and two corneas from a 37-year-old male donor.

The donor had suffered a massive brain haemorrhage and was declared brain-dead despite intensive care.

Two kidneys were transplanted into patients with end-stage kidney disease at Quảng Ninh hospital, the first time a provincial facility in Việt Nam has conducted simultaneous kidney transplants. The remaining organs were transported to leading hospitals nationwide.

Dr Nguyễn Bá Việt, the hospital’s director, said the entire operation mobilised top medical staff and five operating rooms, with careful coordination across departments.

Thanks to the donor family’s decision, at least seven patients have now received a new chance at survival.

The province has conducted six kidney transplants in just over a month, reflecting growing local expertise and the expanding impact of Việt Nam’s organ donation movement. — VNS