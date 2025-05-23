Continuing peace

The 2025 McCain Global Leaders visited the John McCain Memorial during their trip to Việt Nam this week, as the two countries mark their 30th anniversary of diplomatic normalisation (1995-2025). This statue by Hà Nội's Trúc Bạch Lake once stood as a landmark for Vietnamese forces’ capture of the late US pilot turned senator, but with time and efforts from both Việt Nam and the US, it is now a symbol of war reconciliation.
Amid signs of a global resurgence of COVID-19 and a recent uptick in domestic cases, health authorities in HCM City and neighbouring Bình Dương Province are strengthening surveillance, preparedness, and treatment measures to prevent the disease from spreading and protect vulnerable populations.
The central city’s General Hospital, in cooperation with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company (VIAGS), has agreed a joint-action plan in giving top priority on organ tissue transport for transplantation cases.
With its rich cultural heritage, deep historical traditions, and diverse rural ecosystem, Hanoi is steadily advancing its vision of rural tourism development in alignment with the new rural development program.
The VinFuture Prize, a global science and technology award, concluded its nomination round for its fifth season, receiving 1,705 applications from around the world, the organising board said on May 22.