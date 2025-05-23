Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Continuing peace

May 23, 2025 - 15:21
The 2025 McCain Global Leaders visited the John McCain Memorial during their trip to Việt Nam this week, as the two countries mark their 30th anniversary of diplomatic normalisation (1995-2025). This statue by Hà Nội's Trúc Bạch Lake once stood as a landmark for Vietnamese forces’ capture of the late US pilot turned senator, but with time and efforts from both Việt Nam and the US, it is now a symbol of war reconciliation.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom