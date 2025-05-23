Continuing peace

The 2025 McCain Global Leaders visited the John McCain Memorial during their trip to Việt Nam this week, as the two countries mark their 30th anniversary of diplomatic normalisation (1995-2025). This statue by Hà Nội's Trúc Bạch Lake once stood as a landmark for Vietnamese forces’ capture of the late US pilot turned senator, but with time and efforts from both Việt Nam and the US, it is now a symbol of war reconciliation.