Deputy PM hosts leading Chinese railway firm’s leader

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Chairman of China Railway Group Limited (CREC) Chen Yun who expressed his firm’s interest in participating in railway projects in Việt Nam.

Hailing the development of China’s railway industry with the contributions of leading firms like CREC, Ha said that in the coming time, CREC should actively engage in standard gauge railway infrastructure projects connecting Việt Nam and China, contributing to implementing the directions of the two countries' leaders in continuing to deepen and elevate the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The CREC's projects in Việt Nam must meet China's leading technical standards, symbolising the friendship between the two countries and affirming CREC's quality and trademark, he underlined.

The Deputy PM said he believes that the CREC will show the quality and technological level of China when participating in railway infrastructure construction projects in Việt Nam, ensuring environmental friendliness, optimising transport distance, protecting maximum safety for passengers and goods, and applying smart technology in project operation and exploitation.

For his part, Chen expressed his hope that in the coming time, the CREC can engage in important railway infrastructure investment projects in Vietnam, including providing consulting services and construction with a commitment to top quality and progress.

The CREC leader said that his firm is managing the High Speed Train Research Centre of China, affirming that it is willing to cooperate with Vietnamese partners in technology research, transfer and development and human resources training for the high-speed railway industry. — VNA/VNS