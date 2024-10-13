Việt Nam, China pledge to strengthen trust, trade and enhance cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and China should continue strengthening political trust and enhancing mechanisms for exchange and cooperation, with three new trade promotion offices on the way.

The two will focus on diplomacy, defence and security, while promoting practical cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment to further develop their bilateral relationship.

This message was delivered on Sunday during talks between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on a three-day official visit to Việt Nam. Earlier, PM Chính hosted an official welcome ceremony for the Premier, adhering to the highest protocols reserved for visiting foreign heads of government.

PM Chính warmly welcomed Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Việt Nam, noting that this was his first visit to Việt Nam in his new role and also the first by a Chinese Premier in 11 years. He expressed confidence that the visit would positively influence the various departments, ministries and localities of both countries, reflecting both sides' determination to implement and realise high-level common understandings, thereby enhancing the effectiveness, substance, depth and comprehensiveness of bilateral relations.

PM Chính congratulated China on the 75th anniversary of its National Day and praised the tremendous achievements that the Chinese Communist Party, Government and people had accomplished over the past 75 years. He also affirmed that Việt Nam always valued strengthening and developing its friendship and cooperation with China, considering it a consistent policy, an objective necessity, a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

Premier Li Qiang expressed his delight at making his first official visit to Việt Nam, emphasising that China highly valued its relationship with Việt Nam and always considered Việt Nam a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the significant progress in the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

Practical cooperation has achieved tangible results, with bilateral trade growing by 21.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2024. Tourism cooperation has rebounded strongly, with 2.7 million Chinese tourists visiting Việt Nam in the same period, surpassing the total number for the entire year of 2023. Local-level cooperation has been vibrant and coordination in multilateral forums has become more robust and effective.

Regarding future cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue working closely and supporting each other in multilateral mechanisms and forums while cooperating on effective land border management. During the talks, the two leaders officially announced the opening of the site of Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) - Detian (China) on October 15, 2024.

PM Chính proposed that both sides expedite procedures to soon open a Vietnamese Consulate General in Chongqing and further boost trade cooperations. He also requested that China continue to open its market to high-quality Vietnamese agricultural products, such as citrus fruits, pomelo, avocado, custard apple, rose apple, herbal medicines, buffalo meat, beef, pork, livestock products and farmed lobster.

Additionally, PM Chính called for support in establishing a Việt Nam trade promotion office in Haikou in 2024 and setting up trade promotion offices in Chengdu City in Sichuan Province and Nanjing City in Jiangsu Province in the near future. He urged for improved customs clearance efficiency at border gates and the advancement of soft connectivity with smart customs. Both sides should actively collaborate to study and propose new models for cross-border economic cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

On transportation connectivity, PM Chính suggested that the two countries work together to effectively implement signed railway cooperation agreements, jointly develop a modern railway industry, provide preferential loans, transfer technology and support Việt Nam in training human resources. This would facilitate the construction of three standard gauge railway lines connecting northern Vietnamese provinces with China, including Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn - Hà Nội, and Móng Cái - Hạ Long - Hải Phòng.

Regarding investment cooperation, PM Chính proposed that both sides work on large-scale, high-tech symbolic projects for bilateral relations, particularly in fields where China has strengths and Việt Nam has needs, such as renewable energy, supporting industries, electric vehicles, international financial centres, free trade zones, smart cities, the digital economy, the green economy and the circular economy.

PM Chính also suggested enhancing cooperation in finance and banking, science and technology, education, culture, tourism and the environment. He emphasised the importance of sharing meteorological, hydrological and water resources data on transboundary rivers and cooperating in the sustainable and efficient management and use of the Mekong-Lancang River's water resources.

The Prime Minister also called for effective implementation of scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students, the early establishment of a Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Beijing, joint planning for the Việt Nam-China Year of People-to-People Exchange in 2025, and stronger tourism cooperation to facilitate a robust recovery.

Additionally, he proposed that Việt Nam’s airlines be granted extended and additional flight slots at Chinese airports.

Premier Li Qiang expressed agreement with and appreciation for PM Chính’s cooperation proposals, affirming that China would further open its market to Vietnamese goods, particularly high-quality agricultural products, seafood and fruits.

He committed to coordinating efforts to facilitate quarantine procedures and customs clearance and to resolving policy obstacles, ensuring that the two countries' trade relationship continues to grow sustainably and achieves new successes.

The Chinese leader also proposed that both sides enhance strategic connectivity, especially in transportation infrastructure, and strengthen cooperation in economics, trade and investment, particularly in manufacturing, agriculture and the maintenance of supply and production chains. He emphasised the importance of vocational training, expanding cooperation in finance and currency, strengthening the social foundation and supporting increased tourism cooperation, local exchanges and the addition of more bilateral flights.

The two sides held open discussions on maritime issues, agreeing to continue strictly implementing high-level agreements and the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of maritime issues between Việt Nam and China.

They pledged to manage differences appropriately, actively seek fundamental and long-term solutions acceptable to both parties, in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and avoid actions that could complicate the situation.

Both leaders committed to maintaining stability at sea, effectively implementing negotiation mechanisms on maritime issues and actively cooperating on less sensitive areas, such as search and rescue at sea.

PM Chính emphasised the importance of respecting each other’s legitimate rights and interests and resolving disputes peacefully, in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS 1982. He urged both sides to appropriately address issues related to fishing vessels and fishermen in a manner consistent with the friendly relations between the two countries, ensuring that the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue does not undermine political trust or damage the goodwill and confidence of both peoples.

At the conclusion of the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of ten cooperation agreements in areas including transportation connectivity, customs, social welfare, education, agricultural trade, media and banking. — VNS