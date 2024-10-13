Chinese Premier pays tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — Premier Li Qiang and a high-ranking delegation of China on Sunday morning laid a wreath in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader's mausoleum in Hà Nội as part of his three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn joined the delegation.

Li laid the wreath in memory of President Hồ Chí Minh, a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture of Việt Nam.

This is Li’s first official visit to Việt Nam in his new position, and also the first by a Chinese Premier over the past 11 years. It demonstrates the importance the Chinese Party and State, as well as the Premier himself attach to the bilateral relations.

The trip takes place in the context that the two nations are gearing towards the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950-2025) as well as following the state visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping to Việt Nam in December last year and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm to China in August this year, and a tour of China by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions and working sessions in the country in June.

The visit is a continuation of the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two Parties and two countries, and is of great significance in further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, promoting the building of a Việt Nam-China community of a shared future that carries strategic significance in the direction of “six major goals”. — VNA/VNS