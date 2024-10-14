Chinese Premier wraps up official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Chinese Premier Li Qiang left Hà Nội on Monday morning, concluding his three-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai bid farewell to the Premier and his entourage at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

During his stay in Việt Nam, Li and the Chinese government’s high-level delegation paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội.

Li met with Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and attended an official welcome ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and held talks with the Vietnamese PM. The two government leaders then witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries, and participated in the Việt Nam-China business workshop. The Chinese Premier also met with National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

At the talks and meetings, the Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed Li on his first official visit to Việt Nam in his capacity as the Premier, which was also the first visit by a Chinese premier over the past 11 years.

They expressed their belief that the visit would be a success, spreading the positive impact to ministries, agencies, sectors and localities of the two countries about both sides’ determination in realising the high-level perceptions and developing the bilateral relationship in a more effective, practical and comprehensive manner, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world as well.

In an atmosphere of sincerity, friendship, and openness, the leaders of the two nations informed each other about the situation of each Party and each country. They deeply evaluated the implementation of common perceptions and cooperation agreements in many fields between the two countries and agreed on directions and measures to contribute to the effective implementation of the direction of "six major goals" and the building of a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries during high-level visits, and most recently the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm in August 2024.

On this occasion, the two prime ministers witnessed the exchange of 10 cooperation documents in the fields of transport connectivity, customs, public welfare, education, agricultural product trade, media, and banking. — VNS