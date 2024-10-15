Front plays crucial role in promoting democracy, protecting people’s rights

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) has shown strong performance in promoting democracy, increasingly demonstrating its role in representing and protecting the legitimate and legal rights and interests of the people, supervising and providing social criticism, preventing and combating corruption and wastefulness, thus contributing to building a pure and strong Party and administration.

Social consensus for growth

Representing and protecting people’s legal and legitimate rights and interest is one of the important functions of the VFF in its efforts to build the great national solidarity bloc and safeguard the Fatherland.

In the 2019-24 tenure, the VFF committees collected opinions of people from all walks of life for documents of the Party Congresses at all levels and the 13th National Party Congress, and widely popularised the resolutions of the congresses, while building specific action programmes to bring the resolutions into life.

Implementing its tasks in participating in Party and administration building, the Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the VFF Central Committee have taken part in the development of the project to summarise 15 years of implementing the resolution issued at the fifth plenary of the 10th Party Central Committee on continuing to renovate the method of the Party’s leadership over the operation of the entire political system to submit to the 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenary, while building two topics under the project to develop a strategy for building and perfecting the socialist rule of law State of Việt Nam until 2030 with a vision to 2045 of the Politburo.

At the local level, the VFF has well performed its role in proposing ideas to and coordinating with the local administrations to organise direct dialogues between the leaders of the Party Committees and administrations and the people, thus seeking solutions to difficulties in a timely manner, creating social consensus, laying the foundation and creating motivations for socio-economic development, protecting the legal and legitimate rights and interests of the people, and contributing to promoting a strong and clean Party and administration.

Opinions were also given to officials and Party members, especially leaders of Party committees and Party organisations, on promoting their pioneering role in implementing Party regulations and State policies and setting good examples in political qualities, morality and lifestyle.

To date, 53 out of the 63 cities and provinces across the country have issued their regulations on direct meetings and dialogues between the leaders of the Party committees and administrations at all levels and the people. Meanwhile, 53 localities have adopted regulations on the responsibilities of Party committees, Party organisations and administrations at all levels in taking opinions from the VFF, socio-political organisations, and the people.

Supervision for timely settlement of shortcomings

In the 2019-24 period, the VFF paid great attention to social criticism, contributing to promoting people’s rights to mastery and engagement in the process of building and completing laws, policies, programmes, and plans for socio-economic development of localities and the whole country.

According to Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, social supervision and criticism play an important role in the activities of the VFF, socio-political organisations, and VFF member organisations. It is a method of exercising people's mastery and an important information channel to contribute to building a clean and strong Party and State, he underlined.

Chiến said that during the recent tenure, the VFF has organised 16 social criticism conferences, while its member organisations conducted social criticism on 19 draft documents.

The Front committees of provinces and cities have chaired 85,886 such conferences, during which many critical ideas have been gathered, helping the Party and State perfect policies and laws and decide important matters of the country and localities.

At the same time, as part of its efforts to participate in the prevention of and combat against corruption and other negative phenomena, the VFF Central Committee has issued an action programme to implement the 13th Party Central Committee’s Decision No. 21-KL/TW on strengthening the building and rectification ofthe Party and the political system, resolutely preventing, repelling, and strictly handling officials and Party members who have degraded in their political ideology, ethics, and lifestyle, and who show signs of "self-evolution" and "self-transformation".

The Front has strengthened anti-corruption communications by organising a national press competition in the work.

In the 2021-2024 tenure, the VFF and its member organisations effectively implemented the tasks of preparing for the general election amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic situation, while gathering ideas of voters and people with renovated forms and methods. — VNS