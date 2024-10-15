Chinese Spokesperson highlights Premier’s official visit to Việt Nam

BEIJING — Premier Li Qiang’s official visit to Việt Nam -- his first to the Southeast Asian nation since he took office, produced positive outcomes, Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said on October 14.

Speaking at a regular press conference of the ministry, the official stated that the visit underscores the strategic significance of building a community with a shared future between the two countries.

The Vietnamese Party and Government emphasised that they always consider relations with China a strategic choice and a top priority in their foreign policy, she said.

According to Mao, the two sides agreed that the development of one country presents an opportunity for the other’s development and serves as a positive factor for regional and global development.

They reaffirmed their commitment to viewing bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, persistently supporting each other in promoting socialism and modernisation with unique characteristics of each country.

They also pledged to well realise the common and important perceptions reached between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, and advance the building of the community with a shared future towards more practical outcomes, she went on.

The official noted that during the Chinese leader’s visit, the two sides reaffirmed their principled positions on major issues; and agreed to intensify coordination and cooperation within multilateral mechanisms, advance cooperation within the three global initiatives, including the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilisation Initiative; and jointly support a multipolar, equitable, and orderly world, as well as comprehensive and inclusive economic globalisation.

Mao highlighted the consensus reached between the two sides to deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperation, saying that this is one of the key outcomes of the visit.

According to the official, China and Việt Nam will promote the alignment of their development strategies; and accelerate "hard connectivity" in developing railways, highways, and border infrastructure, as well as "soft connectivity" through smart customs systems.

The two sides will strongly support enhancing facilitation for trade and investment activities, ensuring a safe and stable supply chain. They will actively explore and implement pilot projects for building cross-border economic cooperation zones; and expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as information technology, new energy, digital economy, and critical minerals.

Additionally, the two countries will effectively organise activities to mark the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, and the "Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange” in 2025, she said. — VNS