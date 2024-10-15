National Assembly, Government prepare for legislature's 8th session

HÀ NỘI - The Party Delegation of the National Assembly (NA) and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Government convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the eighth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) next week.

Minister-Chairman of the Government Office, Trần Văn Sơn said the session would have a multitude of important documents to consider, while the Prime Minister said Việt Nam was now entering a new era.

Ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies have been urged to promptly develop and collect feedback from the NA Standing Committee to complete draft laws, resolutions and documents submitted to the NA.

General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường said the session would look into a multitude of matters, with 30 related to legislation and 12 others on socio-economic affairs, State budget, supervision and personnel work.

At the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình, who is also Deputy Secretary of the Party delegation to the Government, presented a report on three draft laws: the amended Law on Public Investment; Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of four laws in planning and investment; Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of seven laws in finance.

Highlighting the socio-economic and cultural achievements made in the first nine months of this year, with GDP growth at 6.82 per cent, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said the country was still facing many difficulties, requiring the political system to make greater efforts.

He said the Government and the NA must coordinate closely to promptly remove obstacles and support the economy and people's lives.

He noted that the Government had switched the law-making mindset from centralised management, to both management and expansion of development space to encourage innovation.

It was necessary to simplify administrative procedures, increase decentralisation and delegation of power at the ministerial, sectoral and locality levels, he said.

He affirmed that the Government would make every effort to prepare documents to be submitted to the NA’s general meeting next week and requested Government leaders and ministers to directly and actively engage in by closely coordinating with NA leaders and agencies in providing information, documents, figures and data in a complete, accurate, timely and objective manner.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said during its session next week, the NA would discuss and decide on many issues to promptly remove obstacles in terms of institutions and policies, unblock resources and overcome bottlenecks. All would be aimed at socio-economic development of the country, ensuring national defence and security and improving people's lives.

Grasping the guidelines of Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and PM Chính, the session would innovate the law-making process which must promptly respond to practical development requirements and rapid changes, taking people and businesses as the centre, he said.

He urged closer coordination between NA and Government’s agencies in order to ensure quality of laws and resolutions to be passed by the NA and to create favourable conditions and grant the Government proactive and flexible authority in the law building and implementation process. VNS