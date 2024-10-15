RoK seeks to enhance cooperation in trade, innovation and defence-security with Việt Nam: Special Envoy

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary and President Tô Lâm on Tuesday met with the Republic of Korea (RoK) President’s Special Advisor on Foreign Affairs and Security Chang Ho-jin, who is paying a visit to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese top leader welcomed the special envoy's visit, especially as it took place following the high-level online conversation between himself and RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol on September 3, 2024.

He congratulated Chang on his appointment to the position, expressing gratitude to RoK President Yoon for promptly sending a message of sympathy as well as timely support in helping Việt Nam recover from Typhoon Yagi.

Special Advisor Chang Ho-jin conveyed President Yoon Suk Yeol's invitation for President Tô Lâm to visit the RoK soon.

The Korean senior official praised the development of RoK-Việt Nam relations over the past 30 years, affirming that the RoK viewed Việt Nam as a key partner in implementing the Strategy for a Free, Peaceful and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region and the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI).

He expressed confidence and wished the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of Party leader and President Tô Lâm, success in achieving their goals and vision.

Regarding directions to enhance bilateral relations, Chang expressed appreciation and full agreement with the views of the Vietnamese top leader on strengthening cooperation between the two countries. He highlighted President Yoon's message of the RoK’s desire to be a reliable and important partner to Việt Nam, as it aims to become a high-income developed nation by 2045.

In addition to political-diplomatic cooperation, RoK valued and sought to enhance and expand collaboration in economic, trade and investment fields, particularly in high technology, innovation, infrastructure and energy.

He also called for strengthened defence-security cooperation and coordination on international issues of mutual concern.

The Vietnamese top leader welcomed President Yoon's important message and Special Advisor Chang's opinions on expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

He expressed appreciation and gratitude for President Yoon's invitation to visit RoK and suggested that the relevant agencies of both countries coordinate to arrange the visit at a mutually convenient time.

Tô Lâm reaffirmed that Việt Nam considered RoK one of its most important strategic partners and to be a priority in its foreign policy. He also outlined key directions for promoting relations in the coming period, consistent with the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the RoK.

Underscoring Việt Nam's consistent policy on major issues, Party leader & President Tô Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam was always interested and ready to actively contribute to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Special Envoy Chang shared RoK's stance, stressing the desire to promote lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, both sides agreed on the necessity of maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the East Sea, respecting international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS