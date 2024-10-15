VUFO’s insignia presented to Greek diplomat in ceremony

HÀ NỘI — Greek Ambassador to Việt Nam Georgios Stilianopoulos has been honoured with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in recognition of his contributions to promoting the bilateral relations.

Addressing the ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday, VUFO President Phan Anh Sơn applauded the diplomat for his contributions to strengthening multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador and the Embassy connected and coordinated with Vietnamese agencies to successfully organise visits and all-level exchanges between the two countries, especially the official visit to Việt Nam by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in May 2022, Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias’s trip to the Southeast Asian country in August 2022, and the official visit to Greece by Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân in November 2021.

Education, healthcare, sports, labour, and maritime sector cooperation activities were also strengthened during his tenure, which was noted by the President.

The diplomat has also actively promoted the export of high-quality agricultural products from Greece to Việt Nam, and sped up the signing of a MoU on migration and labour mobility between the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) of Việt Nam.

Sơn expressed is wishes that Stilianopoulos, in any position, will continue to contribute to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing his honour to serve as the Greek Ambassador to Việt Nam, Stilianopoulos emphasised that, as one of the countries that ratified the EU-Việt Nam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA), Greece supported the prompt approval of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and ratified the Việt Nam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He hoped Việt Nam will strengthen relations with the EU, and expected Greece to be a gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter member countries of the union.

He took the occasion to thank the VUFO and competent Vietnamese agencies and partners for their effective support and cooperation, affirming that he will do his best to further foster bilateral relations. — VNA/VNS