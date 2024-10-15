Digital bookshelf dedicated to late Party Chief launched

HÀ NỘI — The Sự thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House on Tuesday launched a digital bookshelf on late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who passed away in July after spending nearly 57 years as a Party member and 14 years as the Party chief.

In his remarks at the launch in Hà Nội, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Lương Cường highlighted the late leader as an exceptional figure who made significant contributions to the cause of building and defending the socialist Việt Nam.

Cường said the legacy he left behind offers profound insights into the đổi mới (Renewal) policy, socialism, and the path toward socialism, as well as the importance of applying theory to practical leadership. His practices, observations, and experiences were distilled into theoretical frameworks that helped perfect the Party’s theoretical system on đổi mới. His work reaffirms the Party's leadership as the primary force driving Việt Nam's revolutionary success.

Saying that the example set by the late leader serves as a powerful inspiration for Party members and the public alike, Cường called upon the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and other relevant agencies to closely collaborate with the publishing house to effectively promote and bring into play the digital bookshelf.

Associate Professor, Dr Vũ Trọng Lâm, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house, said the digital book collection is a comprehensive platform powered by modern technology, designed to support the research and study demand of Party members, citizens, and international friends. It features 66 publications, including 46 books from the publishing house and 20 from other publishers.

The collection is systematically organised into two parts, with the first containing books authored by Nguyễn Phú Trọng throughout his career and the second consisting of works about him. Notably, it also covers a digital condolence book, preserving heartfelt messages from citizens and international friends on his passing.

Its launch not only honours the significant contributions by the late Party chief but also provides a valuable platform for disseminating his important ideological and theoretical legacy for future generations, Lâm said. — VNA/VNS