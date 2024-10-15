Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Digital bookshelf dedicated to late Party Chief launched

October 15, 2024 - 19:05
The legacy the late Party leader behind offers profound insights into the đổi mới (Renewal) policy, socialism, and the path toward socialism, as well as the importance of applying theory to practical leadership.
Delegates launch the digital bookshelf on late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng. —VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The Sự thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House on Tuesday launched a digital bookshelf on late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who passed away in July after spending nearly 57 years as a Party member and 14 years as the Party chief.

In his remarks at the launch in Hà Nội, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Lương Cường highlighted the late leader as an exceptional figure who made significant contributions to the cause of building and defending the socialist Việt Nam.

Cường said the legacy he left behind offers profound insights into the đổi mới (Renewal) policy, socialism, and the path toward socialism, as well as the importance of applying theory to practical leadership. His practices, observations, and experiences were distilled into theoretical frameworks that helped perfect the Party’s theoretical system on đổi mới. His work reaffirms the Party's leadership as the primary force driving Việt Nam's revolutionary success.

Saying that the example set by the late leader serves as a powerful inspiration for Party members and the public alike, Cường called upon the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and other relevant agencies to closely collaborate with the publishing house to effectively promote and bring into play the digital bookshelf.

Associate Professor, Dr Vũ Trọng Lâm, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house, said the digital book collection is a comprehensive platform powered by modern technology, designed to support the research and study demand of Party members, citizens, and international friends. It features 66 publications, including 46 books from the publishing house and 20 from other publishers.

The collection is systematically organised into two parts, with the first containing books authored by Nguyễn Phú Trọng throughout his career and the second consisting of works about him. Notably, it also covers a digital condolence book, preserving heartfelt messages from citizens and international friends on his passing.

Its launch not only honours the significant contributions by the late Party chief but also provides a valuable platform for disseminating his important ideological and theoretical legacy for future generations, Lâm said. — VNA/VNS

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

Life & Style

Cultural space honouring late Party chief opens in Đà Nẵng

A cultural space dedicated to the life and legacy of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng was inaugurated in the central city of Đà Nẵng on August 5, which coincided with the 94th anniversary of the Communist Review where he served as Editor-in-Chief for nearly three decades.
Politics & Law

International officials pay tribute to Vietnamese Party chief

The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) welcomed nearly 100 delegations during the two days of national mourning to pay their respects, wrote in the condolence book and express sorrow and gratitude for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at its headquarters in New York on July 25 and 26.

Politics & Law

Chinese Premier’s official visit to Việt Nam a success: Diplomat

The visit helped further step up substantive cooperation between Việt Nam and China, which is already experiencing rapid growth. During meetings, the two sides reached important consensus on continuing to expand economic and trade cooperation while promoting "hard connectivity" in areas such as railways, highways, and seaport infrastructure

