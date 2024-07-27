Society
Global outpouring of grief for Vietnamese Party chief

July 27, 2024 - 10:05
A wave of condolences have poured in from world leaders, international organisations, rulling parties, Communist parties and partner parties following the death of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

 

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo

A wave of condolences have poured in from world leaders, international organisations, rulling parties, Communist parties and partner parties following the death of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

President Joko Widodo extended his profound condolences to the President, Government and people of Việt Nam, and the family of the General Secretary, praising the Vietnamese Party chief as a respected leader who made significant contributions to Việt Nam-Indonesia relationship.

King of Denmark Frederik X sent his letter of codolences to President Tô Lâm, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen extended condolences to his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính.

In their letters, the Danish leaders highlighted Việt Nam's strides  on the path of development and prospertity during the Gerneral Secretary's term, as well as the establishment of the green strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Denmark, that has promoted and strengthened the good traditional friendship between the two countries, aiming to build a greener future for the benefit of the two peoples. "Denmark wishes to continue to cooperate with Việt Nam to deepen this friendly relationship."

Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, President of Panama Jose Raul Mulino Quintero, President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, the President of the Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) from Côte d'Ivoire, and President of the People's Party of Kazakhstan E. Ertysbaev extended their condolences to President Lâm.

Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Mohammad Mustafa cabled a letter of condolences to PM Phạm Minh Chính.

Government of Rwanda, Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, and Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union Doreen Bogdan-Martin also expressed their condolences with the Vietnamese Government and people.

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Belarus Central Committee sent a letter of condolences to permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Lương Cường.

The Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee received condolences from Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM), the Communist Party of Finland, the Communist Party of Norway Central Committee, General Secretary of the People's Party of Palestine Bassam Salhi, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sudan Fathi Alfadi, the African National Congress party, Cyprus's Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) Central Committee, the general secretary of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Party of Algeria, and acting chairman and representative of the Democratic Party of Korea Park Chan Dae.

The chairman of the Socialist Democratic Party of Germany sent a letter of condolences to head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz extended his condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

According to the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, about 150 letters and messages of condolences were sent to Việt Nam through people-to-people channels from July 20-26. The late General Secretary was widely praised as a "staunch communist fighter," "exemplary Party member," "outstanding theorist," and "humble, approachable leader". VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Party official hosts delegation of Dominican Republic's MIU Party

Chairman of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for a delegation of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party of the Dominican Republic, led by Secretary of the MIU Party's Central Committee and head of its International Department Marthe Pevez.
Politics & Laws

PM receives Special Envoy of Thai government leader

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his deep gratitude to the Thai minister and delegation for coming to Việt Nam to pay respects to the Party leader, describing this as evidence of the friendship and close ties between leaders and the people of the two countries.
Politics & Laws

Foreign officials pay tribute to Party General Secretary abroad

Diplomatic representatives of the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Israel, and the APEC Secretariat came to pay homage to the Party chief, reflecting the broad international respect and admiration for General Secretary Trọng’s leadership and legacy.
Politics & Laws

Two more Vietnamese military officers to join UN peacekeeping forces

Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Department for Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the ministry, said in order to prepare replacement forces, the department has selected highly qualified officers and organised various training courses following requirements of the UN while sending officers abroad for training.
Politics & Laws

Top legislator hosts Vice Chairman of Belarus’s senate

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said that the Belarusian delegation's attendance at the state funeral demonstrates the sincere feelings and sharing of the country’s State and people towards the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam during this period of sorrow and loss.

