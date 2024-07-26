Thank-you message of State Funeral Board, family of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI — The State Funeral Board and the family of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng delivered a thank-you message following the burial service for the Party leader on Friday afternoon.

The message reads:

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, the President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the State Funeral Board and the family of comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, express our sincere thanks to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide, compatriots abroad, and international friends for showing deep-rooted sentiments, boundless regret, and profound respect for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng; for coming to pay tribute to, sending letters and messages of condolences, as well as attending the memorial service, and seeing off comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, to the glorious history of the civilised and heroic Vietnamese nation.

In recent days, millions of hearts in Việt Nam and around the world are looking towards Hà Nội, HCM City, and his hometown of Đông Hội, where the state funeral for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng was held. Hundreds of thousands of people from all corners of the country, regardless of distance or weather, have respectfully waited along the roads to bid the last farewell to the General Secretary to his final resting place. Hundreds of leaders of countries and territories have sent letters, telegrams, and messages of condolences; hundreds of international delegations have attended the respect-paying ceremony, the memorial service, and the burial ceremony; thousands of delegations with hundreds of thousands of people have come to pay their respects to the General Secretary; and thousands of delegations have paid their homage at our representative agencies abroad.

Once again, the State Funeral Board and the family sincerely thank the special sentiments of compatriots, comrades and soldiers across the country, our compatriots abroad, and international friends towards comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and towards the nation and the civilised and heroic Vietnamese people.

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIỆT NAM

THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIỆT NAM

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIỆT NAM

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIỆT NAM

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE VIỆT NAM FATHERLAND FRONT