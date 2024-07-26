Party official receives representatives of Russian and Japanese Communist Parties

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Lương Cường on July 26 received Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Leonid Kalashnikov and Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo, who came to attend the state mourning of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

At the meeting with the Russian official, Cường sincerely thanked the Central Committee of the KPRF, Chairman of the KPRF Gennady Zyuganov and members of the KPRF for their special sentiments, deep condolences and respect to General Secretary Trọng.

Cường thanked the Central Committee of the KPRF for sending a delegation led by Vice Chairman Leonid Kalashnikov to attend the state funeral of General Secretary Trọng.

Cường highlighted that General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng devoted his whole life to the country and the people and paid great attention to strengthening international solidarity. In his lifetime, General Secretary Trọng had special sentiments for Russia, Russian people, and Russian culture. He always paid attention to cultivating, making efforts and contributing to consolidating and developing the traditional Việt Nam-Russia friendship, comprehensive strategic partnership, and the relationship between the two parties.

Expressing gratitude for the support that the former Soviet Union and Russia have given to Việt Nam, Cường affirmed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam will firmly adhere to the foreign policy, implement Trọng’s legacies in developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in general and the KPRK in particular, for the benefit of the people of the two countries, for peace, stability and development in the world.

For his part, Kalashnikov expressed his condolences for the great loss to the Party, State, people of Việt Nam and the bereaved family, and shared memories between General Secretary Trọng and leaders of the KPRF.

He said that Russian people and communists pay great attention and express their condolences for the passing of General Secretary Trọng, adding that the KPRF is very interested in studying the thoughts of General Secretary Trọng and practical experience in implementing the "bamboo diplomacy" and the fight against corruption in Việt Nam.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed issues to strengthen cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries in the coming time.

Meanwhile, at the meeting with the Japanese official, Cường also emphasised that General Secretary Trọng attached importance to the friendship and traditional relations between the two parties and two countries.

He stressed that with the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multi-lateralisation, and diversification, Việt Nam always attaches importance to and wishes to continue developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Japan, including inheriting and promoting the tradition of friendship between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Japan Communist Party (JCP).

On this occasion, Cường thanked the JCP in particular and the Japanese people in general for supporting Việt Nam during its cause of Đổi Mới (The Reform), socio-economic development, and socialism building.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to consistently implement its foreign policy, following the wishes of General Secretary Trọng.

Showing deep sympathies to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, Kazuo highlighted that General Secretary Trọng is a Marxist theorist and an outstanding leader who made great contributions to the international communist and workers' movements. Under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam have made many great and historic achievements in the cause of Đổi Mới and socialism building.

Kazuo recalled his meetings with Trọng, emphasising that the General Secretary's passing is a great loss for the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, and the JCP has lost a close and trusted friend.

He highly valued the theoretical and practical achievements of General Secretary Trọng in Việt Nam’s development, especially those in foreign affairs, which have greatly contributed to peace and stability in the region and the world.

The official said he believes that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam will definitely overcome the pain and loss, and successfully fulfill the will of General Secretary Trọng.

On this occasion, the two sides discussed and agreed to strengthen the relationship of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and countries. Cường presented the guest with a book on building and developing comprehensive and modern Vietnamese foreign affairs and diplomacy. — VNS