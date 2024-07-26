NA Chairman receives Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Friday hosted a reception for President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Chairman of the Supreme Privy Council to the Cambodian King and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is leading a high-ranking delegation to Việt Nam to attend the funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Mẫn thanked the Cambodian King, the CPP, Senate, National Assembly, Government and many agencies and organisations of Cambodia for extending their condolences to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam over the passing of Party General Secretary Trọng and send a high-ranking delegation to Việt Nam to pay last respect to the leader, which is a great consolation to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam and shows the special sentiments of the CPP leader himself to General Secretary Trọng and the bereaved family.

The NA Chairman lauded the role that Hun Sen plays in maintaining and promoting the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries over the years.

He said he believes that the new generation of Cambodian leaders, under the guide of Hun Sen and veteran leaders of Cambodia, will make contributions to the development of Cambodia and bring the traditional friendship and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia to a new height.

Mẫn noted that bilateral cooperation mechanisms over the years have been implemented effectively, especially the high-level meeting of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, as well as the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam exchange mechanisms.

The sound relationship between the Việt Nam’s National Assembly and the National Assembly and Senate has contributed to fostering and deepening the cooperation between the two countries, he said.

The Vietnamese NA leader invited the President of the Cambodian Senate to visit Việt Nam early to discuss and map out development orientations between the two countries in general and the Vietnamese NA and Cambodian Senate in particular.

For his part, Hun Sen conveyed deep condolences from the CPP, King Norodom Sihamoni, the Senate, the National Assembly and the people of Cambodia to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam.

Sharing his memories with General Secretary Trọng, Hun Sen said that during more than a decade as the General Secretary of the CPV, Trọng made important contributions to promoting the Việt Nam-Cambodia relations, and has devoted his whole life to the people’s happiness and the reinforcement of the solidarity, friendship and common development of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

Affirming the sound relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia on the channels of Party and State and at the ministry, sector and local level, Hun Sen said he hopes that in the coming time, the two sides should continue to promote collaborations through all channels and aspects, especially in social-economic affairs to further improve the living conditions of the two peoples.

Highly valuing the fruitful cooperation between the two legislatures over the years, the Cambodian Senate President expressed his hope that the Vietnamese NA and Cambodia’s NA and Senate will further bolster their cooperation. He took the occasion to convey Cambodian NA President Khuon Sudary’s invitation to Mẫn to pay an official visit to Cambodia.

Mẫn recognised Hun Sen’s proposals on strengthening bilateral relations through all channels and areas.

He said that currently, Việt Nam is actively preparing to welcome King Norodom Sihamoni and the Queen Mother. Mẫn thanked Cambodian NA President Khuon Sudary for the invitation and pledge to make the visit at an appropriate time. – VNS