Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

Preparations for the memorial and funeral service of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

July 26, 2024 - 12:14
The nation is coming together to honour and bid farewell to a leader who has significantly impacted the country. Various governmental and ceremonial committees are working tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the events reflects the respect and solemnity befitting his legacy.

HÀ NỘI — The National Funeral Organising Committee began preparations for the memorial and funeral service of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, scheduled to start at 1pm. The nation is coming together to honour and bid farewell to a leader who has significantly impacted the country. Various governmental and ceremonial committees are working tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the events reflects the respect and solemnity befitting his legacy.

Preparations for the memorial and funeral service of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo
Preparations for the memorial and funeral service of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo
Preparations for the memorial and funeral service of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo
Preparations for the memorial and funeral service of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo
Preparations for the memorial and funeral service of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

A brave communist

After more than five decades in politics, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched. Man of the people, a pioneer in fighting corruption, and a firm friend of many countries worldwide. Here, people who knew him best share their memories of our nation’s son.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom