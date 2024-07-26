HÀ NỘI — The National Funeral Organising Committee began preparations for the memorial and funeral service of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, scheduled to start at 1pm. The nation is coming together to honour and bid farewell to a leader who has significantly impacted the country. Various governmental and ceremonial committees are working tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the events reflects the respect and solemnity befitting his legacy.