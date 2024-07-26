Society
Home Politics & Laws

Local leaders arrive at funeral hall to pay respects to late Party leader

July 26, 2024 - 11:51
The memorial service and burial ceremony are scheduled for later in the day.

HÀ NỘI — Local leaders nationwide arrive at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội to pay respects to the late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday.

The memorial service and burial ceremony are scheduled for later in the day. — VNS

The delegation of the northern mountainous Điện Biên Province offers condolences to the family of the late Party chief. — VNA/VNS Photos
The delegation of the northern mountainous Điện Biên Province pays respects to the late Party leader.
The delegation of the northern Nam Định Province attends the funeral of the late Party General Secretary.
The delegation of the northern Ninh Bình Province pays respects to the late Party leader.
The delegation of the northern mountainous Sơn La Province attends the funeral of the late Party General Secretary.

A brave communist

After more than five decades in politics, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched. Man of the people, a pioneer in fighting corruption, and a firm friend of many countries worldwide. Here, people who knew him best share their memories of our nation’s son.

