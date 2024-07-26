Local leaders arrive at funeral hall to pay respects to late Party leader

PAN Group reports revenue of VNĐ3.38 trillion in Q2 2024
HÀ NỘI — Local leaders nationwide arrive at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội to pay respects to the late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday.
The memorial service and burial ceremony are scheduled for later in the day. — VNS
|The delegation of the northern mountainous Điện Biên Province offers condolences to the family of the late Party chief. — VNA/VNS Photos
|The delegation of the northern mountainous Điện Biên Province pays respects to the late Party leader.
|The delegation of the northern Nam Định Province attends the funeral of the late Party General Secretary.
|The delegation of the northern Ninh Bình Province pays respects to the late Party leader.
|The delegation of the northern mountainous Sơn La Province attends the funeral of the late Party General Secretary.