Latin American countries’ ambassadors appreciate Party General Secretary’s foreign policy imprints

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng is a visionary leader and a beacon of intelligence, and has left egacies for the younger generation of Việt Nam, which includes political stability, a developing economy, and a progressive society, according to Venezuelan Ambassador to Việt Nam Juan Carlos Fernandes.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency reporters, the ambassador said that the Party leader made significant contributions to Việt Nam's development in recent times, and played a decisive role in the Party building and rectification and the maintenance of internal solidarity.

Under the leadership of the General Secretary, Việt Nam has gained a lot of achievements such as continuous economic growth, developing industry, and increasing exports, the diplomat said, adding that Vietnamese people now have better living conditions, with significantly decreased poverty rate and improved quality of life.

General Secretary Trọng left behind valuable experience with his 'bamboo diplomacy' approach, which reflects the soul and spirit of the Vietnamese people: gentle and clever yet very resilient; flexible and creative but steadfast and courageous in the face of challenges for national independence, freedom, and happiness of the people.

Regarding bilateral relations, the ambassador assessed that as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, Nguyễn Phú Trọng played a prominent role in enhancing relations between the two countries across many strategic areas. His approach serves as a foundation for promoting bilateral cooperation, particularly in diplomacy, politics, energy, agriculture, industry, and technology.

According to Juan Carlos Fernandes, the General Secretary’s vision is crucial in maintaining the friendly and mutually respectful relationship between Venezuela and Vietnam on the international stage. The commitments of both countries to the principles of sovereignty, non-interference, and cooperation have facilitated constructive and effective dialogues at various multilateral forums.

The late leader’s positive contributions serve as a foundation for advancing the bilateral relationship towards a promising future, based on respect and win-win cooperation across fields.

Sharing the same view, Jaime Francisco Rodríguez, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Việt Nam, affirmed that General Secretary Trọng is a leader with both theoretical and practical thinking, who made significant contributions to the missions of building a prosperous nation, comprehensively developing socio-cultural fields and human ethical values, as well as building a peaceful, harmonious, and safe world.

By applying the 'bamboo diplomacy' policy and with relentless efforts in foreign affairs, Việt Nam has achieved a significant position in and made important contributions to international organisations and agencies. Việt Nam’s election to the United Nations (UN) Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council, and its active participation in UN peacekeeping efforts reflect Việt Nam's maturity, determination and reputation in performing peace missions, contributing significantly to building a safe world, respecting the principles and purposes of the UN, human rights, and international law.

Ambassador Jaime Francisco Rodríguez also highlighted General Secretary Trọng’s decisive and effective contributions to continuously developing relationship between Việt Nam and the Dominican Republic.

According to him, the two sides have conducted numerous official visits, and consolidated and expanded bilateral cooperation through party, state, and government channels; consistently maintained similar viewpoints and supported each other in bids for seats at international organisations; and promoted cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

With the passing of the General Secretary, the government and people of the Dominican Republic have lost a comrade, a brother, and a good friend, the ambassador said, affirming that his ideological and ethical values, as well as his legacies will remain forever. — VNS