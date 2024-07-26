A brave communist

After more than five decades in politics, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched. Man of the people, a pioneer in fighting corruption, and a firm friend of many countries worldwide. Here, people who knew him best share their memories of our nation’s son.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed his deepest gratitude to the Lao Party, State, and people, as well as to General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and particularly noted the two-day national mourning ceremony held in Laos, exemplifying the unique, steadfast and special relationship between the two countries.
Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and head of its Economic – Productive Department made the remarks during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on July 25 in Hà Nội as he is a member of the Cuban delegation to the funeral of the late Party leader of Việt Nam.
In Beijing, deputy head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Organisation Department Zhang Guangjun conveyed the most profound condolences on the passing of the Vietnamese General Secretary.
On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and people, PM Phạm Minh Chính thanked the Lao Party, State, Government, and people for sharing this great loss, as well as their sentiments towards Việt Nam in general and the General Secretary and his family in particular.
Deputy PM Trần Lưu Quang thanked Algerian leaders and people for their sympathies and emphasised that General Secretary Trọng is an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese people, who has left many legacies including in external affairs.