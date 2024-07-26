Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s revolutionary ethics known beyond Vietnamese borders: Cuban official

HÀ NỘI The humility, revolutionary ethics and political thinking of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng are invaluable assets for the Vietnamese people, the value of which extends beyond the borders and has an influence on the left-wing movement and revolution in the world, according to a Cuban official.

Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and head of its Economic – Productive Department made the remarks during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on July 25 in Hà Nội as he is a member of the Cuban delegation to the funeral of the late Party leader of Việt Nam.

He noted that First Secretary of the PCC and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on July 24 morning (local time) paid homage to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Havana, he said, adding after learning about the sad news, a high-ranking delegation was immediately set up to attend the Party chief’s state funeral, and the Cuban delegation was the first foreign delegation to arrive in Việt Nam for the event.

The official went on to say that Cuba has held three days of state mourning in commemoration of the Vietnamese Party leader. Besides, Cuban mass media have run various articles on the late leader's ideology and theories on socialism and global revolution movement, seeing it as a way to guide the young generation to continue the revolutionary process, develop the nation and enhance the relations between the two countries, he said.

According to him, the Vietnamese Party chief’s international prestige demonstrates the increasing position of Vietnam in the international arena. Party General Secretary Trong, despite holding various positions, remained humble, simple and close to the people and generations of leaders.

He went on to highlight important achievements in the bilateral relations, with Vietnam being a strategic partner of Cuba in all areas.

Việt Nam is the second Asian country having increasing trade ties with Cuba, and is now the largest investor in the Latin American nation’s Mariel Special Development Zone, and the biggest rice provider for the nation, he elaborated.

The two countries have signed various cooperation plans across the domains of innovation, science-technology, pharmaceutical industry, biological industry, education, and many other sectors.

As Việt Nam and Cuba share the common ideal of developing and building socialism toward the highest goal of social equality, they have developed many joint projects for both nations' prosperous development and the benefits of their people.

Jorge Luis Broche affirmed that the two countries need to bolster their economic and trade ties as well as share experience in socio-economic development and socialism building, highlighting Việt Nam’s experience in the area is valuable for Cuba, which is updating its economic model, to overcome challenges. VNS