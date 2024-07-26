Respect-paying ceremonies for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng held abroad

People queue for hours to bid farewell Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
HÀ NỘI — The respect-paying ceremonies for the late General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng continue nationwide on July 26.
Simultaneously, leaders of host countries, foreign delegations, and Vietnamese expatriates visited Vietnamese embassies around the world this morning to pay their respects to the General Secretary.
|General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, Dr. G. Weerasinghe, pays respects and writes in the funeral book for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka. — VNA/VNS Photo
|President of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of India JP Nadda pays respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in India. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Japanese Ambassador to Canada Yamanouchi Kanji pays respects and writes in the funeral book for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Alex Gordon (right), a member of the Executive Committee of the Communist Party of Britain, pays respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin pays respects and writes in the funeral book for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari pays respects and writes in the funeral book for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran. VNA/VNS Photo
|President of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia Katerina Konecna pays respects and writes in the funeral book for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Czech Republic. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Ambassador, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations in Rome Céline Jurgensen pays respects to and writes in the funeral book for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy. — VNA/VNS Photo