Home Politics & Laws

Many people come to pay respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in HCM City

July 26, 2024 - 10:29
Many people have come to pay respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, Hồ Chí Minh City on Friday.

HCM CITY — A large number of people attended and expressed their condolences at the State funeral of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday.

The State funeral is held at the Independence Palace, HCM City.— VNS

Nguyễn Thị Tuyết, of Bình Dương Province, bringing along a poem she composed about Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, waits to pay her respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương
Authorities guide people to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương
Crowds of people wait to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn
People wait to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Thu Hương
The delegation of Ninh Thuận Province's leaders pay respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Thanh Vũ
Overseas Vietnamese youth delegation pays respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Hồng Giang
Delegation of people from HCM City and southern provinces pays respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Hồng Giang
The delegation of the Lao People's Security Academy pays respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Hồng Giang
The delegation of Trường Hải Group - THACO pays respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Hồng Giang

Politics & Laws

Prime Minister hosts China's top political advisor in Hà Nội

PM Phạm Minh Chính took the occasion to recall special milestones in the Việt Nam-China relations involving both Party General Secretary Trọng and Party General Secretary and President Xi, particularly their historic visits in 2022 and 2023 as well as the elevation of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the building of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

