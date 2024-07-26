Many people come to pay respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in HCM City

HCM CITY — A large number of people attended and expressed their condolences at the State funeral of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday.
The State funeral is held at the Independence Palace, HCM City.— VNS
|Nguyễn Thị Tuyết, of Bình Dương Province, bringing along a poem she composed about Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, waits to pay her respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương
|Authorities guide people to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương
|Crowds of people wait to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn
|People wait to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Thu Hương
|The delegation of Ninh Thuận Province's leaders pay respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Thanh Vũ
|Overseas Vietnamese youth delegation pays respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Hồng Giang
|Delegation of people from HCM City and southern provinces pays respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Hồng Giang
|The delegation of the Lao People's Security Academy pays respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Hồng Giang
|The delegation of Trường Hải Group - THACO pays respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace, HCM City on Friday. — VNA/VNS Hồng Giang