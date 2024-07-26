Endless streams of people mourn Party leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI – The respect-paying ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng continued on the morning of July 26 at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội, Thống Nhất Hall in Hồ Chí Minh City, and his hometown in Đông Hội Commune of Hà Nội's Đông Anh District. From early morning, seemingly endless streams of people from all over gathered to bid a final farewell to the leader who dedicated his life to the nation and its people.

On the evening of July 25, due to the large numbers of people waiting to pay their last respects to the General Secretary, the visiting hours at the National Funeral Hall were extended until midnight. The ceremonies at Thống Nhất Hall and in his hometown were extended to 11pm instead of the previously announced 10pm, to accommodate the public.

Among those queuing near the National Funeral Hall was Đặng Thị Thu Hương, a teacher from Văn Yên Primary School in Hà Đông District, Hà Nội. She arrived at Hàn Thuyên Street at 11 p.m. on July 25 to pay her respects. Seeing the increasing number of people arriving from all directions, Hương decided to stay and wait through the night. She shared, "There are so many people from distant provinces waiting in line. We shared pictures of the General Secretary and stories about him to pass the time. Everyone is eager to pay their respects to him."

Thèn Trung Thành, a 17-year-old Nùng ethnic minority boy, travelled 340 km alone from the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang to Hà Nội to pay his respects. He shared that early on the morning of July 24, he prepared a few sets of clothes and some money and took a bus to Hà Nội. On July 25, after arriving in the capital, Thành immediately took a bus to the late leader's hometown in Lại Đà Village. After paying his respects there, he went to the National Funeral Hall, wishing to pay his respects a second time. Thành also plans to go to Mai Dịch Cemetery in the afternoon to bid farewell to the General Secretary one last time.

From the early morning of July 26, thousands of people gathered in front of Thống Nhất Hall in Hồ Chí Minh City to say goodbye to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. In addition to city residents, many came from other southern localities, travelling hundreds of kilometres, some arriving in the middle of the night, and others travelling the day before. The hall was overwhelmed with tears, sorrow, and mourning.

Trần Thị Thu Trang, holding a bouquet of white lilies she brought from her hometown, said she travelled from Tiền Giang Province in the Mekong Delta to Hồ Chí Minh City the previous afternoon and stayed at a relative's house to ensure she could arrive at the hall by 6 a.m. to pay her respects. An active member of the Women's Union, Trang shared that she has closely followed the General Secretary's activities over the years and deeply admires his lifelong dedication to the country and its people.

From Long Thành District, Đồng Nai Province, Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Thắm brought her two children, aged 7 and 5, to Hồ Chí Minh City to pay their respects. Thắm recounted that she had paid her respects alone the previous day, but after telling her children about it, they expressed a desire to go with her. Born into a family with a revolutionary tradition, she deeply values those who have dedicated their efforts to the country and its people. By bringing her children, Thắm hopes they will understand and appreciate these sacred values.

In the late leader’s hometown, Ngô Thị Ngọc Ly, a volunteer serving the funeral services, stated that on the evening of July 25, not only residents of Đông Anh District but also many people from other regions came to Lại Đà to pay their respects.

Joining the line of mourners on the morning of July 26, some women in traditional Tày ethnic minority costumes from Lào Cai Province offered incense to bid their last farewell. Lương Ngọc Hà shared that at midnight on July 25, they gathered and boarded a bus to the capital, arriving at the General Secretary's hometown at 6 a.m.

"Our delegation consists of 37 people from Chiềng Village, Cam Đường Commune, Lào Cai Province. We all admire and deeply respect the character and personality of the General Secretary. Although we had never met him in person, when we heard of his passing, everyone was choked with emotions and sorrow. Many elderly individuals wanted to come but couldn't due to health reasons, so we came on their behalf to express our heartfelt gratitude and respect for a leader who dedicated his life to the nation and its people," Hà shared. — VNS