Delegations make up long lines to commemorate Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

July 26, 2024 - 12:10
During the second day of the state funeral, a number of delegations from Hà Nội and other localities continue to come to the State Funeral Hall as well as Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s hometown to pay tribute to the excellent leader.

HÀ NỘI — During the second day of the state funeral, a number of delegations from Hà Nội and other localities continue to come to the State Funeral Hall as well as Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s hometown to pay tribute to the excellent leader.

The Hà Nội Capital Command delegation led by Lieutenant General Commander Nguyễn Quốc Duyệt, expresses their gratitude to General Secretary Trọng in his hometown Lại Đà Village, Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Cúc
The delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade led by Party Central Committee member and Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp
Leaders of the Bắc Kạn northern province pay homage to the outstanding Party General Secretary. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp
The delegation from the Bắc Ninh northern province continue the long-line of delegation waiting for their turns to visit Party General Secretary Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
The Quảng Ninh northern province pays much respect to the preeminent leader. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
The war invalids delegation also join the people to express their love and respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

A brave communist

After more than five decades in politics, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched. Man of the people, a pioneer in fighting corruption, and a firm friend of many countries worldwide. Here, people who knew him best share their memories of our nation’s son.

