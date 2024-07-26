Delegations make up long lines to commemorate Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

PAN Group reports revenue of VNĐ3.38 trillion in Q2 2024
HÀ NỘI — During the second day of the state funeral, a number of delegations from Hà Nội and other localities continue to come to the State Funeral Hall as well as Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s hometown to pay tribute to the excellent leader.
|The Hà Nội Capital Command delegation led by Lieutenant General Commander Nguyễn Quốc Duyệt, expresses their gratitude to General Secretary Trọng in his hometown Lại Đà Village, Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Cúc
|The delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade led by Party Central Committee member and Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp
|Leaders of the Bắc Kạn northern province pay homage to the outstanding Party General Secretary. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp
|The delegation from the Bắc Ninh northern province continue the long-line of delegation waiting for their turns to visit Party General Secretary Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
|The Quảng Ninh northern province pays much respect to the preeminent leader. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
|The war invalids delegation also join the people to express their love and respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức