Primary school teacher of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng tearfully bids farewell to her former student

HÀ NỘI - Đặng Thị Phúc, the primary school teacher of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, at 92 years old, made her way to the National Funeral Hall at 5 Trần Thánh Tông to bid a final farewell to her former student.

Amidst the long lines of people paying their respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng from early this morning, the sight Đặng Thị Phúc, arriving in a wheelchair deeply moved everyone. Before his casket, she broke down in tears, taking each step with her trembling legs.

At the venerable age of 92, Đặng Thị Phúc shared her feelings: “When Trọng was ill, I couldn't visit him. Now, I couldn't even see him one last time. I regarded Trọng as my youngest sibling, and losing him feels like losing a family member. I mourn the loss of an honest leader who cared for the people.”

Đặng Thị Phúc taught General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in the fourth grade. In a class of 48 students, she had a special impression of Trọng, the youngest but the most academically gifted and diligent in participating and contributing to class discussions.

Amidst her sorrow, she left a heartfelt note: "My little student, I love you dearly. Why do I have to mourn you like this? Your teacher - Đặng Thị Phúc." VNS