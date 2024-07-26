Society
Home Politics & Laws

Foreign leaders, friends pay respect to Party leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng

July 26, 2024 - 12:52
Delegations from Belarus, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand came to pay their respects at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội.

HÀ NỘI - Foreign delegations continued to come and pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on the second day of his funeral. VNS

The Belarussian delegation led by Siarhei Khamenka, Vice Chairman of the Council of the Republic pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo
The Malaysian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
The Philippine delegation pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
The Thai delegation pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
Nguyen Phu Trong State funeral

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

A brave communist

After more than five decades in politics, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched. Man of the people, a pioneer in fighting corruption, and a firm friend of many countries worldwide. Here, people who knew him best share their memories of our nation’s son.

