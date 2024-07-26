Foreign leaders, friends pay respect to Party leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng

PAN Group reports revenue of VNĐ3.38 trillion in Q2 2024
HÀ NỘI - Foreign delegations continued to come and pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on the second day of his funeral. VNS
|The Belarussian delegation led by Siarhei Khamenka, Vice Chairman of the Council of the Republic pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo
|The Malaysian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
|The Philippine delegation pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
|The Thai delegation pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.