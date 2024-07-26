Hà Nội residents await farewell to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI The people of Hà Nội are gathering to bid a final farewell to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. The streets are lined with citizens who have come to pay their respects, reflecting the deep admiration and reverence they hold for their leader. As the nation prepares for the memorial and funeral services, the presence of so many mourners underscores the significant impact Nguyễn Phú Trọng had on the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people.