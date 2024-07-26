Society
Home Politics & Laws

Hà Nội residents await farewell to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

July 26, 2024 - 13:11
As the nation prepares for the memorial and funeral services, the presence of so many mourners underscores the significant impact Nguyễn Phú Trọng had on the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people.

HÀ NỘI The people of Hà Nội are gathering to bid a final farewell to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. The streets are lined with citizens who have come to pay their respects, reflecting the deep admiration and reverence they hold for their leader. As the nation prepares for the memorial and funeral services, the presence of so many mourners underscores the significant impact Nguyễn Phú Trọng had on the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people.

The streets are lined with citizens who have come to pay their respects.
Politics & Laws

A brave communist

After more than five decades in politics, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched. Man of the people, a pioneer in fighting corruption, and a firm friend of many countries worldwide. Here, people who knew him best share their memories of our nation’s son.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
