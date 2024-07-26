Memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI — The memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng was held at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội at 1 pm on Friday.

At the same time, the memorial service was also organised at the Independence Palace, HCM City and at his hometown in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. — VNS