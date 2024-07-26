Society
Home Politics & Laws

Memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

July 26, 2024 - 13:46
HÀ NỘI — The memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng was held at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội at 1 pm on Friday.

At the same time, the memorial service was also organised at the Independence Palace, HCM City and at his hometown in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. — VNS

The memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo
Politburo member, President, Head of the Funeral Committee Tô Lâm reads the eulogy during the memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo
Relatives of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng attends the memorial service in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
Delegates and relatives of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the memorial service at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo
Lương Cường, Party Central Committee's Secretariat Standing Member, Head of the Funeral Organising Committee presides over the memorial service at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo
The memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
The family of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng bids farewell to him.
In a solemn and respectful ceremony, Party and State leaders escorted General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's casket. 
Politics & Laws

A brave communist

After more than five decades in politics, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched. Man of the people, a pioneer in fighting corruption, and a firm friend of many countries worldwide. Here, people who knew him best share their memories of our nation’s son.

