Memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI — The memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng was held at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội at 1 pm on Friday.
At the same time, the memorial service was also organised at the Independence Palace, HCM City and at his hometown in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. — VNS
|The memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo
|Politburo member, President, Head of the Funeral Committee Tô Lâm reads the eulogy during the memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo
|Relatives of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng attends the memorial service in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Delegates and relatives of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the memorial service at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo
|Lương Cường, Party Central Committee's Secretariat Standing Member, Head of the Funeral Organising Committee presides over the memorial service at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo
|The memorial service for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The family of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng bids farewell to him.
|In a solemn and respectful ceremony, Party and State leaders escorted General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's casket.