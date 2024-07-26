National funeral of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng: Over 5,600 delegations pay respects

HÀ NỘI — The Organising Committee of the National Funeral for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng reported that from 7am to midnight on July 25 and from 7am to noon on July 26, 2024, over 5,600 delegations, comprising more than 252,000 people, came to pay their respects.

These included leaders of the Party, State, various committees, ministries, sectors, localities, units, the armed forces, diplomatic delegations, representatives of organisations, international friends, and compatriots. They offered condolences and floral tributes at the National Funeral Hall, 5 Trần Thánh Tông in Hà Nội, the Reunification Hall in Hồ Chí Minh City, and General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s hometown in Lai Đà Village, Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội.

At the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội, there were 434 delegations with 136,886 people; in Đông Anh District, 1,588 delegations with 56,600 people; and at the Reunification Hall in Hồ Chí Minh City, 3,585 delegations with 58,532 people.

A total of 100 international delegations paid their respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội and the Reunification Hall in Hồ Chí Minh City.

The electronic condolence book on VNeID received over 483,000 visits, where individuals expressed their condolences. VNS