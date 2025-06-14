NDA advances sovereign blockchain and decentralised ID infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — The National Data Association (NDA) is taking strategic steps to build a secure, transparent, and sustainable digital ecosystem, focusing on the development of two core technologies: a national blockchain platform and a sovereign-level decentralised identity (DID) system.

According to the association, these are not merely technical components but represent a shift in thinking towards data sovereignty, information security, and transparency in digital infrastructure. This approach aligns with the orientations of the Party and Government in the era of a data-driven economy.

Blockchain has been defined as the “backbone” of modern data infrastructure. Beyond its role as a distributed ledger technology, blockchain ensures the integrity, transparency, and immutability of data.

The association has developed NDA Chain — a blockchain platform that meets international standards and is designed for deep integration across sectors such as public services, e-commerce, banking, and e-government. Unlike commercial blockchain platforms, NDA Chain strictly adheres to domestic legal and technical standards and is capable of seamless integration with national digital infrastructure.

The development of NDA Chain is viewed as a strategic move for Việt Nam to build independent technological infrastructure and gradually establish a sovereign data market. It aims to reflect the country’s legal and cultural characteristics while reducing reliance on foreign platforms.

In parallel, the association is also advancing NDA DID — a national-level decentralised identity system based on the DID model. This system enables individuals and organisations to have full control over their identity data, eliminating dependency on intermediaries. This approach minimises the risks of forgery, online fraud, and privacy breaches.

Integrating DID into data management platforms not only enhances security but also establishes a trusted foundation for deploying a wide range of future digital services — including digital finance, e-healthcare, online education, and e-government.

In line with Resolution 57, the NDA DID decentralised identity system marks a significant step forward in building a safe digital environment and lays the foundation for a robust, independent, and sustainable data economy. — VNS