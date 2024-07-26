Leaders and family bid final farewell to late General Secretary

PAN Group reports revenue of VNĐ3.38 trillion in Q2 2024
HÀ NỘI — The burial ceremony for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng was held at 3 pm on July 26 at Mai Dịch Cemetery, Hà Nội.
Leaders of the Party and State, along with domestic and international delegates, gathered with his family to bid a final farewell.
|The family bid a final farewell to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Leaders of the Party and State, domestic and international delegates, and his family attend the burial ceremony of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Funeral attendees take turns circling the grave to bid farewell to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Lương Cường, Party Central Committee's Secretariat Standing Member and Head of the Funeral Organising Committee, delivers a speech at the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Funeral attendees observe a moment of silence for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Funeral attendees expresse their sorrow over the passing of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo